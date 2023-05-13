Pindula|
Isaac Mabaya Signs New Liverpool Contract

Lovemore
Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya, whose father is Zimbabwean, has signed a new contract with the Reds.

Mabaya (18), was among the young players who impressed manager Jurgen Klopp during pre-season last year, making four appearances throughout the Reds’ warmup friendlies.

However, a long-term ankle injury has ruled Mabaya out since October, holding him back from further development with Liverpool under-21s and any further senior exposure.

He made seven appearances for the U21s and three for the under-19s prior to his injury.

The Preston-born youngster earned his first call-up to the England under-19s in September.

Liverpool confirmed Mabaya’s contract extension on Saturday, following similar extensions for both Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah earlier this month. A statement released by the club reads:

The versatile Academy prospect caught the eye during a number of appearances with Jürgen Klopp’s first team in last summer’s pre-season schedule, where he was involved during the Asia tour and training camp in Austria.

He was employed mostly as an attacking option from right-back, although he can also play in midfield.

The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of six and broke into the U18 team when he was 16.

He has been working hard to return from a frustrating early-season injury that curtailed his progress this term and is now ready to resume his upward curve with the Reds.

Mabaya is nearing a return from injury and joined another long-term absentee, James Balagizi, for sessions at the AXA Training Centre in April.

