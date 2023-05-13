Winky D Wins Best African Dancehall Entertainer Award

Zimbabwean artiste Winky D has won the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

IRAWMA, which was running under the theme “Reggae Rise”, recognised dancehall music and its contribution to the evolution of Jamaican music over the last fifty years.

The 40th IRAWMA edition held in the North American country received 135 nominees vying for honours in 32 categories.

Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, was crowned the Best African Dancehall artiste despite competing against the likes of Patoranking, Star Zee, and Shatta Wale. He said:

This award was particularly poignant as it had been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and diversity.

In January this year, Winky D won the Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa prize at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Senegal.

He scooped the prize for his hit track “Happy Again”.

In recent times, the Mabvuku-bred musician has suffered forms of persecution in Zimbabwe for his songs viewed as unfriendly to the ruling elite.

He recently told his fans that he has been banned from performing his new song “Ibotso” in which he seemingly condemns the greedy ruling elite feasting at the expense of the poor majority.

More: Pindula News