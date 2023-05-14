Interpol Red Notice Issued For Gweru's Killer Car Dealer Who Fled To Ireland

Gweru car Peter Dube, who allegedly murdered three people in 2021 before fleeing the country, has been put on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol)’s most wanted list.

Dube also faces a separate attempted murder charge.

He allegedly skipped the country to South Africa, where he changed his identity before relocating to Ireland.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has engaged Interpol to facilitate the arrest and extradition of the suspected murderer. A Red Notice has since been issued for Dube.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development. He said:

Ongoing investigations confirm that he disappeared and left the country. New leads show that he jumped the border and started living in Eswatini under the alias Xolile Mtsali. He then relocated to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

According to Police, on 23 April 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district, where she lived. Police said:

He fatally shot Chinhango at close range and turned the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest. She died instantly.

Dube allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo. The two sisters were rushed to the hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission.

Interpol Red Notice

An Interpol Red Notice is a global alert that seeks the location and arrest of a wanted person.

It is issued by Interpol at the request of a member country’s national law enforcement authorities, based on a valid arrest warrant.

When a Red Notice is issued, it is circulated to all member countries of Interpol, who are expected to take the necessary steps to locate and arrest the wanted person.

More: Pindula News