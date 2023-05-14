Mauricio Pochettino Agrees Terms To Become Chelsea Head Coach

Former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take over as Chelsea’s new head coach, reported The Guardian.

Nothing has been signed yet but confirmation of the Argentinian’s appointment is expected to come soon.

Chelsea have been looking for a new substantive manager since firing Graham Potter last month.

Pochettino will be the third permanent manager to work under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake capital ownership since they bought the club in 2022.

Before settling on Pochettino, the Stamford Bridge club held talks with the former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich in March.

Chelsea hired Potter from Brighton after firing Thomas Tuchel – now Nagelsmann’s successor at Bayern – in September.

After firing Potter following an underwhelming season, Chelsea ended up installing Frank Lampard as interim head coach last month.

Lampard lost his first six matches before winning at Bournemouth last weekend then drawing at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, 13 May.

Who is Mauricio Pochettino?

The 51-year-old played 20 times for Argentina before he moved into management in January 2009 with Espanyol, for whom he had played more than 250 times.

Just under four years later he was sacked but quickly took over at Southampton.

Pochettino kept The Saints up and then delivered an eighth-placed finish in 2013-14, which attracted the attention of Tottenham.

He achieved third place in 2016 and second 12 months later.

He followed that up by taking Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final but they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

The Argentinian was sacked by Spurs five months later. He joined PSG in January 2021.

