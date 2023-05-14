Mnangagwa Saved King Charles III’s Life, Claims George Charamba

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa saved the new British monarch, King Charles III’s life, from Rhodesians who wanted to kill him during the colonial era.

Posting on Twitter using one of his accounts, Tinoedza Zvimwe, Charamba claimed Mnangagwa was invited to Charles III’s coronation on 06 May 2023 after he saved the latter from assassination by Rhodesians. He wrote:

Charles, now King Charles III, would have been killed by Rhodesians, except for a tip-off from a Rhodesian intelligence officer to the current President, then as state security minister. That all explains why ED had to be at King Charles’ coronation, and why relations with the UK are fated for a reset under President ED! Enjoy!

Meanwhile, some social media users mocked Mnangagwa saying he was snubbed during King Charles III’s coronation in London on Saturday.

However, ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said that Mnangagwa was not part of the heads of State and government who had a photo opportunity with King Charles III because Zimbabwe is not a Commonwealth member.

Speaking on the sidelines of the burial of national hero Abraham Kabasa in Harare on Monday, Mutsvangwa said:

We are not a member of the Commonwealth, the President is determined that we should be readmitted into the group of nations.

Mutsvangwa added that Zimbabwe does not have the right to get close and personal with the king as it is not a Commonwealth member. He said:

But as for Zimbabwe, we did not have the right because we are not yet a member of the grouping. When we become a member, we would be part of those who will be close to the king. We want to engage with countries that we have cordial relationships and re-engage those we have had frosty relationships with in the past. Our President always says we are friends to all and enemies to none. We were happy that our President was invited to King Charles III’s coronation. When he was still a prince, he lowered the Union Jack (British flag) and raised the Zimbabwean flag after we had won the liberation struggle in 1980. It’s a person who we like a lot and it was imperative for the President to attend. This shows that the engagement between Harare and London is going in a good direction.

More: Pindula News