Zimbabwe, Rwanda To Hold Second High-level Meeting In Harare

The second session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) is set to take place in Harare on Monday and Tuesday.

A statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Livit Mugejo on 13 May 2023 on the upcoming JPCC reads:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) will be held in Harare, from 15-16 May 2023. The convening of the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC reflects the growing ties between the two countries and a desire to enhance their cooperation in the fulfilment of common developmental aspirations. The two nations have made tremendous strides to consolidate economic gains, while riding on the excellent political and diplomatic ties that have escalated over the past five years. Rwanda’s delegation will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, Honourable Dr. Vincent Biruta and will also comprise other Government Ministers and Senior Government officials. Through the framework of the JPCC, Zimbabwe and Rwanda are expected to finalise modalities for cooperation in areas such as health, science and technology development, women’s affairs and child development and housing. The JPCC will further augment the bilateral areas of cooperation which currently include agriculture, exchange of educational personnel and expertise, ICT, environment and tourism. During the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC, the two countries are earmarked to utilise their excellent relations towards bolstering economic diplomacy.

The first session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda JPCC took place virtually in March 2021.

It resulted in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering legal mutual assistance in criminal matters, cooperation in prisons and correctional services, partnership between the Rwanda Development Board and ZimTrade, and collaboration in media, information, and publicity.

More: Pindula News