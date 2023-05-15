Chinese-owned Lithium Miner Suspends Operations In Zimbabwe

Chinese-owned lithium producer, Bikita Minerals Sinomine, has temporarily suspended operations over failure to comply with some requirements particularly the regularisation of expatriate staff and skills transfer to locals.

The mine will cease works for seven days to comply with Government mining regulations.

In a notice to stakeholders, mine manager David Mwanza said that during the 7-day period, the majority of employees are to stay at their homes and residences. Reads the notice:

This notice serves to inform our stakeholders and partners that we have put our operations on hold for 7 days to address administrative concerns raised by authorities at our plant. As a law-abiding corporate, we remain committed to fully comply(ing) with all requirements of the law and expect to resume operations once all the outstanding issues have been addressed. In the meantime, the company’s leadership is working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is resolved within the stipulated time frame. During this 7-day period, all employees are to stay at their homes and residences except for those in care and maintenance. Those on essential services will be required to perform their prescribed duties. Bikita Minerals employs 860 workers, whose contribution we hold so dearly and during this period the company will continue to meet its obligations to them.

Sinomine of China last year took over Bikita Minerals in a $US300 million investment and the mine was currently building a spodumene processing plant.

More: Pindula News