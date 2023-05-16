WhatsApp Introduces Chat Lock To Protect Private Messages

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Chat Lock, allowing users to protect private messages with a password. The locked messages are stored in a separate folder and the sender’s name is hidden, even from people with access to the user’s phone.

This feature can be used to keep messages safe from unwanted attention, whether it’s for planning a surprise for a partner or organising a private job interview. WhatsApp, owned by Meta, aims to provide more privacy and security to its users with this new feature. WhatsApp said in a blog post:

Our passion is to find new ways to help keep your messages private and secure.

To lock a chat in WhatsApp, users can tap on a one-to-one or group chat and select the lock option. This will prompt them to enter their device password or biometric, such as a fingerprint, to secure the chat. The locked chat will be stored in a separate folder, and its contents will be hidden in notifications. Users can access their locked chats by entering their phone password or biometrics. WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature aims to provide enhanced privacy and security for users in various settings. It explained:

This feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.

WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature is being rolled out today, with additional options to come in the next few months, according to the company’s blog post. The new options include custom passwords for chats and locking for companion devices.

WhatsApp recently announced that users can now link their account to up to four additional smartphones, allowing users to access their chats from multiple devices. Users can link their phones by scanning QR codes with their primary phone. This feature is beneficial for users who have different phones for work and personal use but want their chats in a single WhatsApp account.