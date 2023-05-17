Tanzanian Champions Show Interest In Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat

Former Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat has caught the attention of Tanzanian football giants, Young Africans, who are also known as Yanga.

Billiat’s contract with Kaizer Chiefs is set to expire on June 30, and he is uncertain whether he will receive a new deal at the South African club.

His manager, Godfrey Bakasa, has not provided any details about the player’s future. Some reports in the South African media suggest that Billiat could receive a one-year contract extension, but Kaizer Chiefs have not made any official announcement yet.

Yanga, who recently won the Tanzanian league, have become the first club to express interest in signing Billiat. They are offering Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League football in their bid to lure him to their team. Young African president, Engineer Hersi Ally Said, confirmed that Billiat is one of the players on their radar, according to FARPost. He said:

If you ask me, he’s one of my favourite players. The type of quality he has is out of this world. So, why not, if we can get a chance of having him?

Engineer Hersi Ally Said’s recent remarks echo Vice President Arafat Haji initial statement in which he confirmed interest in Billiat, stating “he is a high-level player that we would like to have in our team.” Haji added:

We know him and we know that his contract is ending. However, he is still a Chiefs player, we must respect that. We will discuss the signing of players and plans for next season after the season is over.

Billiat, who suffered a long-term injury in November 2020, has recently recovered. Although he has not yet played, he has returned to training with the team, with one game remaining in the season.

The Harare-born attacker joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 but has not been able to replicate the form he displayed under Pitso Mosimane at his former club with some observers citing differences in Chiefs and Sundowns’ styles of play.