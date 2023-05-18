Zimbabwean Teen Joins Juventus Academy For Five Years

Zimbabwean teen, Shingirai Elvis Chayanzika, a midfielder for City Academy, has signed a long-term five-year deal with the Italian football team Juventus and will join their academy in August.

City Academy had the opportunity to assess players in Italy, where thirteen-year-old Chayanzika stood out.

Agripa Guta, the technical director for City Academy, confirmed the move to Juventus. He told H-Metro:

We spent three weeks in Italy with Juventus as they were assessing our academy players. We are glad to announce that one of our players Chayanzika was outstanding and Juventus were interested in him. He will be joining Juventus every school holiday starting this year in August for the next five years. Because of FIFA regulations players will have to wait till they are above the age of 18 to permanently shift to foreign countries.

According to Agripa Guta, Chayanzika’s move to Juventus proves that Zimbabwe has real talent.

He said despite the FIFA ban, European clubs are pleased with the raw talent in the country.

Guta thanked ZIFA and the SRC for their efforts in junior football development, despite the tough economic situation.

He said as stakeholders in junior football development, City Academy urges all parties involved to find a common ground to solve the international football crisis.