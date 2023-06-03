Guardiola Warns Manchester City Players Ahead Of FA Cup Final vs. United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to his players ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday. Guardiola acknowledged the threat posed by United, particularly after they impressed him in their recent match against Chelsea. He also noted that United had beaten City 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Guardiola emphasized the importance of being cautious and preparing well for the match.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to restore the club’s glory days. He took charge of the team last year and has already brought an end to the club’s six-year trophy drought. Ten Hag hopes to win the FA Cup in his debut season, which would complete an impressive achievement for the Dutchman.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed that winning the treble is his biggest dream. Haaland’s 36 Premier League goals helped City retain the title, and he hopes to make history by winning all three major trophies this season.

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United is underway at Wembley Stadium.

City are aiming to win the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in a single season, while United will be looking to stop them from matching their own feat of winning all three major trophies in one campaign.

Manchester City and Manchester United are evenly matched, with both teams having won nine matches against each other out of a total of 20. The teams have drawn twice.

Manchester United will be without several key players due to injury, including Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Marcel Sabitzer. Manchester City’s Nathan Ake is the only player unfit for the final.

Individual players to watch out for include Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, who has scored more goals in the FA Cup proper than any other player since 2019.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup final, they will be in the running to win the league and FA Cup double for the second time in their history. They would also become the third team to achieve this feat, after Manchester United and Arsenal. The Community Shield, which is contested by the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners, could see Manchester City play either Manchester United or Arsenal. The date for the Community Shield is yet to be confirmed.