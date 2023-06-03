Man City Beat United At Wembley To Secure 7th FA Cup

Manchester City has secured its seventh FA Cup title, placing them joint-sixth in the competition’s history after beating Manchester United at Wembley on June 3, 2023. This marks the second time the club has achieved a league and FA Cup double, with their first win in 2018-19.

In the final match against Manchester United, City’s Ilkay Gündogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history, finding the back of the net just 12 seconds into the game. This record surpasses the previous record held by Louis Saha, who scored in 25 seconds during the 2009 final.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, they now hold the record for the most FA Cup final losses in the competition’s history with a total of nine. The team has lost four of their last five final appearances.

Despite United’s pressure in the final minutes of the game, they were unable to find a second equalizer, resulting in City’s victory and keeping their treble dream alive. The match ended 2-1 in favour of the Cityzens.

The match was the first-ever major final between the two clubs. This was the third meeting between the two clubs at Wembley Stadium, with the previous two occurring in 2011. Manchester City won the FA Cup semi-final tie 1-0, while Manchester United emerged victorious in the Community Shield with a 3-2 win.

Manchester United were without Antony and Anthony Martial over fitness issues. Manchester City’s starting lineup included Ortega in goal, with Grealish and De Bruyne returning after injuries. City was without Nathan Ake who has an injury.