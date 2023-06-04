Castle Lager PSL Results: Highlanders, Dynamos Win

Highlanders Football Club (Bosso) defeated their neighbours, Bulawayo Chiefs, on Sunday afternoon to top the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table. M Ndlovu’s goal in the 19th minute secured the three points for Highlanders.

In another match, Dynamos Football Club (Dembare) beat ZPC Kariba by three goals to nil, with goals from Chakona (1), Mudadi (2).

Hwange lost to Manica Diamonds, who secured their victory through a goal from Binzi in the 4th minute.

Green Fuel also lost to reigning champions, FC Platinum, with Mutimbanyoka scoring the only goal for the Zvishavane-based club in the 59th minute.

On Saturday, Cranborne Bullets defeated CAPS United by two goals to one, with goals from S Munhira and Manokore. CAPS United got their consolation goal from Manondo.

Chicken Inn beat Black Rhinos by a goal to nil, while Sheasham played a nil-nil draw against Herentals. Simba Bhora drew with Triangle United in a 1-1 match, with A Manenji scoring for Simba Bhora and A Makopa for Triangle.

On Monday 05 June 2023, Yadah will face off against Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium. Ngezi have a chance to top the table if they win their game in hand since they are trailing Hilanders by two points.