Itel To Launch 8GB RAM, 50MP Camera Phone, the S23. Selling For Less Than $140

Itel is set to launch its highest RAM and Camera capacity budget phone later this month. The phone, called the Itel S23 will come with 8GB of RAM and another 8GB of extended RAM making it 16GB of RAM in total. it will also come with a 50-megapixel camera.

The phone will be launched in India on the Amazon platform later this June. According to a report by an Indian phone publication, 91mobiles, the phone will retail at a price between 8,000 and 9,000 Rupees.

Itel S23 Price

It is not clear yet if itel will also be distributing the phone in Zimbabwe via official channels. If it does, the phone would likely retail between $120 and $140 given the Indian price. If the Itel S23 is not available via the official channels, then it will likely still be available via gray imports from India.

Itel S23 Specifications

The Itel S23 will be the highest capacity itel branded phone globally. So far, Itel phones go up to 4GB of physical RAM.

Here are the full specs known about the Itel S23 so far

Battery 5000 mAh with 10w fast charging Storage Memory 128GB RAM 8GB (plus 8GB virtual RAM) Camera 50-megapixel back camera, Operating System Itel OS 8.6 and also Android version (likely 12 or 13) Fingerprint Yes, on the side Display 6.6 inches HD+ with 90Hz refresh

The latest itel phones available in Zimbabwe right now include the Itel A60 and the Itel P40.