“Closest thing I’ve experienced to magic” – Renowned tech reviewer on Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset

Renowned US-based tech reviewer MKBHD has referred to the technology powering Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset as “the closest thing I have experienced to magic”

What is the Vision Pro?

The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that was announced on June 5, 2023.

A mixed-reality headset is a device you wear on your face that allows you to see things that you can’t touch physically. For example, it can make you see a hyena walking in your own living room as part of a game. You can also use it to watch a movie on a TV that does not exist physically.

Samsung, Sony, Facebook, Microsoft, and other companies already make mixed-reality headsets.

Now Apple, the maker of the iPhone, has announced theirs. It is coming out in 2024 and it will cost $3500 in the US. Of course this means that in Zimbabwe the price will be about US $5,000. Or, 2 maHonda Fit. So yes, not for the masses yet.

First Impressions

In his first impressions video, MKBHD said about the Vision Pro’s eye-tracking technology:

The most impressive thing about this headset – the most impressive thing is the eye tracking. The eye tracking is sick. I’m not even kidding. So basically, the eye-tracking in this headset as it looks at your eyes and keeps track of where eyes move around, is the closest thing that I have experience to magic. I normally don’t call tech things magical or surreal like this. But this was unbelievable how well it does. Any time you move your eyes around the UI it would immediately highlight and select exactly what you’re looking at. No matter how small the target was or what you’re looking at.

Here’s his full First Impressions video:

Here are some of the things you can do with the Apple Vision Pro: Play games, Watch movies, Create 3D models, Work on virtual whiteboards, Learn new things, Explore new worlds, and other things.

MKBHD’s comments call to mind the British science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke’s adage: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”