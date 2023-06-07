Nakamba Vows To Shoot More After Scoring A Penalty For Luton At Wembley

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba said that he will start shooting more after he successfully converted a penalty during Luton Town’s penalty shootout win over Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last month.

Nakamba, whose last goal had come for Vitesse Arnhem in their 5-0 Dutch Eredivisie win over Sporting Rotterdam way back in March 2017 scored his spot-kick as the Hatters won a ticket to the English Premier League for the first time ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking at the Town Hall Civic reception last week, Nakamba said he will shoot more in the future, according to Luton Today. He said:

We practice a lot of penalties and so far, although I think I missed one in the Carabao Cup, I’ve been quite a decent penalty taker. Even in training when we’re practicing, I was doing okay with it, so I was pushing and willing to be selected to take one of the penalties. Hopefully, I will shoot soon, sometimes it depends, and hopefully soon I’ll shoot more. I think I’ll take some balls home now and practice now, do some shooting!

The 29-year-old spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Kenilworth Road, playing 20 times after moving from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

