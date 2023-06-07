ZEC Invites Observers, Media For Accreditation For Harmonised Elections

Below is the full statement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana on the application for accreditation to observe the country’s harmonised elections to be held on 23 August 2023.

APPLICATION FOR ACCREDITATION TO OBSERVE THE HARMONIZED ELECTIONS

Applications are hereby invited from all persons and organisations wishing to observe the electoral processes, the conduct of polling on polling day and the counting and collation of ballots.

Applications shall be considered for accreditation from the following persons:—

(a) individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign eminent persons who have applied to be accepted as observers; and

(b) individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe who have applied to be accepted as observers; and

(c) individuals representing bodies that exercise functions similar to those of the Commission and that have been invited by the Commission to observe an election; and

(d) individuals representing foreign countries or international organisations and foreign eminent persons who have been invited by the Minister responsible for foreign affairs to observe an election; and

(e) individuals representing local organisations and eminent persons from within Zimbabwe who have been invited by the Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs to observe an election.

An application for accreditation as an observer must be made to the Chief Elections Officer by—

(a) the individual or eminent person who wishes to be accredited; or

(b) the organisation that wishes its representatives to be accredited; or

(c) the Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs or the Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs, in respect of individuals whom the Minister concerned has invited to observe the referendum.

An application for accreditation made by an organisation or by the Minister must state the names and National Identity Numbers of the individuals whom the organisation or Minister wishes to have accredited.

Applications must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 18 August 2023.

ACCREDITATION FEES

Local observers – US$10

Observers from the continent of Africa – US$100

Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe – US$300

Observers from any country outside Africa – US$400

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses – US$100

Zimbabwean local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission – US$10

Media practitioners from the continent of Africa – $100

All applications will be considered by the Commission’s Observer Accreditation Committee which Committee will then recommend to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission the persons or organisations to be approved for accreditation. All applicants will receive notification as to whether or not their applications have been successful.

For further information please contact ZEC on +263-4-759130/774095/770340; Mr Richard Ngurunga on 0716 800 768, Fax +263-4-781903/770660; rngurunga@gmail.com.