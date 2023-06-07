ZERA Warns Unlicensed Fuel Dealers

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has warned illegal fuel dealers that they risk prosecution.

This comes as some unlicensed fuel dealers are advertising fuel on social media platforms promising to provide the product at low prices.

In a statement, ZERA said it is a serious offence for any unlicensed company to buy or sell fuel without the requisite license. Reads the statement:

It has come to the attention of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) that there are some illegal fuel dealers offering fuel for sale to retailers and the public via social media.

Trade in petroleum products is a regulated activity that must be conducted in terms of relevant licenses and license conditions.

In terms of the Petroleum Act Cap 13:22, no person other than a licensed petroleum company shall procure or sell or produce petroleum products in the country.

Therefore, be advised that it is a serious offence for any unlicensed company to carry out an activity in the petroleum industry without the requisite license.

It is a breach of license conditions for a licensed petroleum retail company to buy petroleum products from a company that is not licensed to procure/import or wholesale petroleum products.

ZERA takes the issue of illegal fuel trading seriously as it endangers quality of product and safety of the public whilst creating an uneven playing field in the industry.

ZERA is working with relevant government agencies to curtail this malpractice.

The Authority would like to strongly warn that any unlicensed person found trading fuel will be prosecuted.

In addition, any licensed petroleum company found buying fuel from an unlicensed wholesaler will have their license cancelled.

Petroleum retail companies are advised to conduct due diligence by engaging ZERA to verify the authenticity of any company that may be offering fuel for sale in a suspicious manner.

The list of all licensed petroleum companies is available on the ZERA website www.zera.co.zw.

ZERA would like to urge the petroleum companies and the public to report anyone they suspect to be illegally doing business in the petroleum industry as soon as they get such information.