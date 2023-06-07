Zimbabwe Dollar Official Exchange Rate Now $4 868

The Zimbabwean Dollar has further lost its value this Wednesday, 07 June 2023, from ZWL$3 673.7718 to ZWL$4 868.5152 within 24 hours against the US Dollar at the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwe dollar fell by over $1 000 to average $3 673.7718 against the United States (US) dollar on the foreign currency auction held by the RBZ, down from US$1: ZWL$2 577.0564 on 30 May.

Below are the RBZ Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 07 June 2023: