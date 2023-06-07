Zimbabwe Dollar Official Exchange Rate Now $4 868
The Zimbabwean Dollar has further lost its value this Wednesday, 07 June 2023, from ZWL$3 673.7718 to ZWL$4 868.5152 within 24 hours against the US Dollar at the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).
On Tuesday, the Zimbabwe dollar fell by over $1 000 to average $3 673.7718 against the United States (US) dollar on the foreign currency auction held by the RBZ, down from US$1: ZWL$2 577.0564 on 30 May.
Below are the RBZ Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 07 June 2023:
Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results – 7 June 2023
Number of Bids Received From Banks: 19
Number of Bids Disqualified: 0
Total Number of Bids Accepted: 19
Total Number of Bids Allotted: 10
Total Value of Bids Accepted Amount: USD12,993,000.00
Allotted: USD11,180,000.00
Highest Bid Rate Received: 5,020.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 4,500.0000
Weighted Average Rate: 4,868.5152