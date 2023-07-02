Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai From RB Leipzig For £60 million

Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai From RB Leipzig For £60 million5 minutes ago
Liverpool have completed the signing of Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai from German club RB Leipzig in a £60 million deal, subject to a work permit.
The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the second signing of the summer for Liverpool and another reinforcement in midfield, following the £35 million arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.
Liverpool triggered Szoboszlai’s release clause, which was set to expire on Friday, at the last minute.
The Hungary captain told the Liverpool website he cannot “wait to get started”. He said:
The last three or four days went really long, it was not that easy. But in the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.
[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.
Szoboszlai arrives at Liverpool off the back of an excellent season in which he tallied six goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga.
He has inherited the No. 8 shirt vacated by Naby Keita this summer, while Mac Allister took up the No. 10 last worn by Sadio Mane.
Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp views the former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder as a multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility.
More: Pindula News