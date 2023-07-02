Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai From RB Leipzig For £60 million

5 minutes ago

Liverpool have completed the signing of Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai from German club RB Leipzig in a £60 million deal, subject to a work permit.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the second signing of the summer for Liverpool and another reinforcement in midfield, following the £35 million arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Liverpool triggered Szoboszlai’s release clause, which was set to expire on Friday, at the last minute.

