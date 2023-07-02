Motorist Robbed Of Vehicle, Cellphone By "Passengers"7 minutes ago
Two men armed with an iron bar robbed a motorist of his vehicle and a cellphone after he offered them a lift from Mabvuku to Glen Norah in Harare on Friday after 8 PM.
Police said the suspects asked for a lift from the victim who was driving a maroon Toyota Sienta motor vehicle, registration number AGD 0972.
The two men allegedly pulled an iron bar, forced the victim to the back seat and took control of the motor vehicle and drove towards Glen Norah.
They robbed the motorist of his Gtel cellphone and forced him off his vehicle before driving off. Police said:
Police said:
The suspects pulled an iron bar, forced the victim to the back seat, and took control of the motor vehicle before stealing a Gtel cellphone.
The suspects drove towards Glen Norah A before they forced the victim out of his motor vehicle.
Police are appealing for information from the public that may lead to the arrest of the two suspects.
More: Pindula News