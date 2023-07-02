Motorist Robbed Of Vehicle, Cellphone By "Passengers"

7 minutes ago

Two men armed with an iron bar robbed a motorist of his vehicle and a cellphone after he offered them a lift from Mabvuku to Glen Norah in Harare on Friday after 8 PM.

Police said the suspects asked for a lift from the victim who was driving a maroon Toyota Sienta motor vehicle, registration number AGD 0972.

The two men allegedly pulled an iron bar, forced the victim to the back seat and took control of the motor vehicle and drove towards Glen Norah.

