Ranga Chivaviro Denies Reports Of Joining Kaizer Chiefs

This makes him eligible to play for any of the two nations.

In a statement issued on Friday, Gallants named Chivaviro among players who had left the club for various other clubs. It said:

Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC).

Richards Bay have also come out to say he is their player after he signed a pre-contract with them.

But Speaking to TimesLIVE briefly on Saturday before he dropped the call, Chivaviro said:

I don’t know all of that (about him joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay). I’m just like you, I only saw that (in a statement) yesterday (Friday).

Speaking to SABC’s KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station Ukhozi FM on Friday, Richards Bay chair Jomo Biyela said they have proof Chivaviro is their player after he signed a pre-contract with the club. He said:

We have signed him for two years with an option. We will wait for the club to unveil him and then we will follow protocol.

Chiefs are yet to announce Chivaviro has joined them, but TimesLIVE has been informed the player has been training with the Naturena-based club.

The striker scored a total of 17 goals — 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup where Gallants made the semifinals.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment