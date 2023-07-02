Steve Komphela Appointed Swallows Head Coach

In 2022, he was named the Brazilians’ first-team coach as part of a technical staff reshuffle that saw Rulani Mokwena promoted to sole head coach and Manqoba Mngqithi redeployed as senior coach.

A statement issued by Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday morning reads:

Mamelodi Sundowns wishes Steve Komphela success with his new job. Sundowns today expressed its best wishes to Steve Komphela on his appointment as the head coach of Swallows FC.

The Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, Tlhopie Motsepe was quoted as saying:

Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We wish him everything of the best.

Sundowns also said that they are presently busy with their pre-season and will travel to Rustenburg for a camp this week.

At Swallows, Komphela will work with Musa Nyatama, who helped to save the club from relegation last season, as his assistant. Swallows said:

We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela. We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns managed these negotiations. Coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closely with an experienced coach like Steve Khompela is highly appreciated. The two coaches met last night to celebrate coach Komphela’s birthday and they were both excited to work together and take Swallows FC to higher levels. The coach will be formally introduced to the Swallows FC family on Tuesday.

Komphela played as a defender in the 1990s for Free State Stars, Chiefs, and Gaziantepspor in Turkey, as well as Bafana Bafana captain.

After he hung up his boots, Komphela has worked as coach of a number of clubs including Manning Rangers, Free State Stars, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Lamontville Golden Arrows.

