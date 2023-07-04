Zimbabwean Gospel Singer Diva Mafunga Has Died

The artist gained popularity with the release of his debut album ‘Endai Naizvozvo’ in 2003. Mafunga began his musical journey in the rural areas of Mount Darwin in the 1980s, where he and his peers would hold jam sessions with banjos while herding cattle. He later began singing in church and, in 2003, decided to have some of his songs recorded.

After being turned down by Gramma Records for not being marketable, Mafunga remained undeterred and used his own resources to record ‘Endai Naizvozvo’ at Shed Studios. Upon its release, the album was well received by fans and eventually picked up by Gramma Records for marketing. Mafunga went on to release several other albums, including ‘Fambai Nekutenda’ (2004), ‘Pfuurirai Mberi’ (2005), ‘Ndicharamba Ndichidana’ (2007), ‘Spiritual Battle’, ‘Zvangu Zvaita’, and ‘Ndatenda Ndapinda’.

Mafunga’s dedication to his craft led him to engage the late Oliver Mtukudzi to feature on his album “Ndatenda Ndapinda”. The album featured two songs with Mtukudzi’s vocals and acoustic guitar. Mafunga was recognized for his contributions to music during his lifetime, winning the Legendary Award at the PERMICAN Ceremony held at the City Sports Centre in 2019.

Despite facing challenges, such as rumors that he was born blind and allegations of fraud against his employer, Mafunga remained committed to his passion for music.

