President Mnangagwa Renames Morris Depot To Mkushi Academy

6 minutes ago

President Mnangagwa this Wednesday commissioned 132 all-terrain vehicles for the Zimbabwe Republic Police and renamed the Morris Depot Police Training Academy to Zimbabwe Republic Police Mkushi Academy, unveiling its plaque.

The event was attended by senior police officers, government officials, and cabinet ministers. The President also donated 100 laptops, a projector, and printers to the ZRP Mkushi Academy, ZRP Ntabazinduna Training Centre, and the Zimbabwe Staff College.

During his address, Mnangagwa highlighted the significance of the new name for the Police Academy, which honours the Mkushi Girls Camp in Zambia. Mnangagwa said:

