Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition Condemn "Brutal Physical Attack" Of Human Rights Lawyer

Just this week, he secured the acquittal of victims of abduction, opposition legislator Joana Mamombe and activist Cecelia Chimbiri.

We condemn the assault on Shava in the strongest terms. This attack not only undermines the fundamental principles of justice and human rights but also poses a threat to the safety and well-being of those working tirelessly within the legal fraternity to safeguard these ideals.

The deteriorating electoral environment in Zimbabwe, as the nation approaches the August 2023 elections, presents a huge threat to our collective pursuit of a democratic and rights-respecting society.

The recent assaults, arbitrary arrests, and threats faced by individuals affiliated with CCC exemplify the escalating repression faced by those daring to freely express themselves through the vote, itself a fundamental gain of our esteemed liberation struggle.

We continue to witness, sadly, an escalation of political violence perpetrated mostly by members of the ruling Zanu PF party; disruption and banning of opposition political activities as well as a complete public media blackout on other political organizations across the country.

These actions only serve to undermine the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections, casting a dark shadow over the future of democracy in Zimbabwe.

In light of these distressing developments as this only further adds questions to the credibility of the 2023 election:

We further urgently urge SADC and AU to intervene and exert their influence to ensure that the government of Zimbabwe upholds the principles of human rights, democracy, and transparent elections.

We implore these regional and continental bodies to exert diplomatic pressure on Zimbabwe, urging the government to immediately cease all acts of violence, intimidation, and harassment against political opponents, human rights defenders, and legal practitioners like Obey Shava.

The Coalition further recommends that SADC and the AU engage in dialogue with the government of Zimbabwe, emphasizing the critical need for free and fair elections that reflect the true will of the Zimbabwean people.

It is imperative that the Zimbabwean government provides an enabling environment for all citizens to exercise their democratic rights without fear of reprisal, coercion, or violence.

Long-term stability and progress can only be achieved through inclusive governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law. In this hour of heightened tension & repression, we reaffirm our commitment to unity and solidarity in the pursuit of a just and democratic Zimbabwe.

