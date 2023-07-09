PSL Results: Dynamos, FC Platinum Draw, Highlanders Win

4 minutes ago

Former football powerhouses Dynamos and reigning champions FC Platinum failed to secure a win in their goalless encounter on Saturday. This match was part of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 14 round of fixtures, but it did not live up to its expected hype.

FC Platinum dominated the first half of the game, while Dynamos, the home team, attempted to make a comeback in the second half but failed to score. The match had a modest turnout, possibly due to a more popular match happening across town, where Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United were competing at Luveve. The Premier Soccer League matches played over the weekend are listed below.

Yadah 0 – 2 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0 – 2 Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs 2 – 1 CAPS United

Dynamos 0 – 0 FC Platinum

Highlanders 1 – 0 Triangle United

Hwange 2 – 1 Kariba

Simba Bhora 0 – 0 Manica Diamonds

Green Fuel 1 – 1 Chicken Inn

Sheasham 0 – 0 Ngezi

