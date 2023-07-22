LIST: Zimbabwe Ranks Second In World Beef Consumption After Argentina

LIST: Zimbabwe Ranks Second In World Beef Consumption After Argentina7 minutes ago
Zimbabwe has been listed among the world’s leading consumers of beef, ranking second after Argentina. According to the data released by Visual Capitalists on Most Consumed Meat in the World, Zimbabweans consumed an average of 42.3 kilograms of beef per capita per person last year, while Argentines consumed 46.6 kilograms per capita. The United States of America, Australia, and Brazil are among the other countries in the top five.
Top Beef Consuming Countries:
- ARGENTINA – 46.9 kg
- ZIMBABWE – 42.3 kg
- UNITED STATES – 37.9 kg
- AUSTRALIA – 37.0 kg
- BRAZIL – 35.4 kg
- UZBEKISTAN – 31.6 kg
- CHAD – 27.5 kg
- CANADA – 27.5 kg
- ISRAEL – 27.2 kg
- KAZAKHSTAN – 26.6 kg
Top Pork Consuming Countries:
- HONG KONG – 55.2 kg
- POLAND – 55.0 kg
- SPAIN – 52.6 kg
- LITHUANIA – 50.7 kg
- CROATIA – 49.6 kg
- HUNGARY – 48.3 kg
- MACAO – 46.9 kg
- AUSTRIA – 45.0 kg
- CZECHIA – 44.5 kg
- GERMANY – 44.0 kg
Top Mutton And Goat Meat Consuming Countries:
- MONGOLIA – 66.3 kg
- ICELAND – 21.8 kg
- BAHRAIN – 21.4 kg
- TURKMENISTAN – 20.8kg
- CHAD – 17.9 kg
- KUWAIT – 14.1 kg
- NEW ZEALAND – 12.9 kg
- MAURITANIA – 12.2 kg
- QATAR – 11.6 kg
- OMAN – 11.2kg
The ranking highlights the significant role that beef plays in the daily lives and cultural fabric of Zimbabwean society. This love for beef can be traced back to history, with cattle rearing being an integral part of Zimbabwean culture for centuries, and cattle being a symbol of wealth, status, and prosperity.
The tradition of cattle farming has been passed down through generations in Zimbabwe, and the importance of beef in local cuisine has remained steadfast. The beef industry provides employment opportunities for thousands of people, ranging from cattle farmers to abattoir workers and meat processors. Additionally, the export of beef products contributes to foreign exchange earnings, further bolstering the nation’s economy.
Zimbabwe was once a major exporter of beef to Europe and other world markets, making the beef industry a vital sector for the country’s economic growth and development.