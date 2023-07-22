LIST: Zimbabwe Ranks Second In World Beef Consumption After Argentina

The ranking highlights the significant role that beef plays in the daily lives and cultural fabric of Zimbabwean society. This love for beef can be traced back to history, with cattle rearing being an integral part of Zimbabwean culture for centuries, and cattle being a symbol of wealth, status, and prosperity.

The tradition of cattle farming has been passed down through generations in Zimbabwe, and the importance of beef in local cuisine has remained steadfast. The beef industry provides employment opportunities for thousands of people, ranging from cattle farmers to abattoir workers and meat processors. Additionally, the export of beef products contributes to foreign exchange earnings, further bolstering the nation’s economy.

Zimbabwe was once a major exporter of beef to Europe and other world markets, making the beef industry a vital sector for the country’s economic growth and development.

