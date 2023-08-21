Pindula|Search Pindula
Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano Meets Chamisa

4 minutes ago
Mon, 21 Aug 2023 15:44:26 GMT
Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano met with CCC presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in Harare on Monday ahead of general elections scheduled for 23 August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, on Monday said the meeting was part of Chissano’s ongoing engagements with participating political parties ahead of the Harmonised Elections. The Ministry tweeted on Monday:

This afternoon, His Excellency, Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano met with presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa in Harare.

The meeting was part of H.E. Chissano’s ongoing engagements with participating political parties ahead of the Harmonised Elections.

Later on Monday, Chissano attended Chamisa’s final rally before Wednesday’s elections held at Robert Mugabe’s Square in Harare.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade tweeted:

Former 🇲🇿President H.E. Chissano attended the CCC rally in Harare, as part of his Observation Mandate as the High-Level Facilitator for the Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Strategy.

Present were various Electoral Observer Missions and Heads of Diplomatic Missions.

Image

 On Wednesday, 23 August, Zimbabweans go to the polls to elect a President, Parliamentary and local authority representatives.

