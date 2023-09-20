Ramaphosa Reiterates Call For Lifting Of Sanctions On Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated calls for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western powers.

Zimbabwe has been under targetted sanctions for over two decades after it compulsorily acquired land from white farmers and redistributed to landless blacks at the turn of the millennium.

Addressing the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States of America, on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have a negative impact on neighbouring countries, including South Africa. He said:

