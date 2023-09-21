Highlanders Agree To Release Brito For Warriors Coaching Job

Highlanders Agree To Release Brito For Warriors Coaching Job6 minutes ago
Highlanders Football Club has reportedly given head coach Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito the greenlight to take up the offer from the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to become interim Warriors coach.
This comes after the chairman of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, Lincoln Mutasa, wrote to Bosso seeking the club’s permission to approach the 71-year-old over the vacant Warriors post.
Soccer24 quoted an unnamed Highlanders official as saying the club has agreed to let Brito become the national team coach. Said the official:
As the club leadership, we have agreed to let the coach (Brito) become the national team coach. We actually feel honoured by the recognition, in the sense that he will lead the revival of the senior men’s national team after the lifting of the FIFA suspension.
Brito, a Brazilian, was famous Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Chelsea (England) and Inter Milan (Italy).
He is set to be offered a contract that runs concurrently with the Normalisation Committee’s tenure which ends in mid-2024.
More: Pindula News