Govt Unaware Warriors Will Host Nigeria In Rwanda

5 minutes ago

A senior government official has professed ignorance over plans by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to host Nigeria in Rwanda next month as local stadiums have been declared unfit to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Reports indicate that the Warriors may host Nigeria in Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Responding to questions from senators about the stadium crisis, Deputy Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya said the Ministry has not been officially informed about plans for the Warriors to host the Super Eagles in Rwanda. She said:

