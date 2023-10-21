Govt Unaware Warriors Will Host Nigeria In Rwanda

Govt Unaware Warriors Will Host Nigeria In Rwanda5 minutes ago
A senior government official has professed ignorance over plans by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to host Nigeria in Rwanda next month as local stadiums have been declared unfit to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Reports indicate that the Warriors may host Nigeria in Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Responding to questions from senators about the stadium crisis, Deputy Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya said the Ministry has not been officially informed about plans for the Warriors to host the Super Eagles in Rwanda. She said:
As a Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, we are glad the suspension or ban has been lifted and we are now able to compete at the international level.
With regard to hosting soccer matches as a country, we are unable to host soccer matches in this country.
What I would like to inform the House is that the bureau has since lifted the ban and there is normalisation.
We have not officially been informed with regards to hosting local matches as far as Rwanda, but if they inform us, we will come back to the Senate to inform you of that development.
Zimbabwe kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign away to Rwanda on 13 November before hosting Nigeria on 20 November.
Last month a FIFA inspector was in the country to assess the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium but the report is yet to be released.
