"St George’s College Vice Head Boy Foresaw His Death"5 minutes ago
The late St George’s College vice head boy, Ashley Musendekwa, who was killed in a road traffic accident on 11 October, had a premonition about his death, his mother has claimed.
Ashley’s family has also refuted claims made on social media that the teenager was driving recklessly when his car collided head-on with a Koala Park Abattoir truck on Harare Drive in Marlborough, Harare.
According to a report by The Sunday Mail, on the day of the accident, “Asho”, as the 18-year-old was commonly known among his schoolmates and friends, had just finished writing his final Cambridge A-Level Computer Science examination.
His mother, Tsitsi Sithole-Musendekwa, said that in October last year, her son had a premonition about his death. She said:
Now, there comes a day when I picked him up from school and we were going up the stairs.
He just said I am not feeling well and I told him, should we go to the hospital, but he said no I will have a nap and I will then wake up feeling well.
But he said I have a feeling that this is the time for me to die. He said I have to die, Mum.
I said but why? And he replied, saying I think I should get a reward from God.
He said I have done everything anyone would deserve for a reward.
I had to share his feelings with some other people and we prayed about it.
I even told Ashley to pray and fast about what he had just shared with me, but he said I was not going to pray about it. I am not going to pray for myself not to die.
I am not going to block God; it is my time to go.
He said if you knew where you are standing and where you are going, you will not be afraid of dying, so for me, I am not afraid of dying.
Musendekwa said that Ashley was aiming to attain the best results in his academics, with hopes of getting a fully funded Harvard University scholarship.
Ashley’s uncle, Tungamirai Owen Musendekwa, dismissed reports that Ashely was speeding on the day of the accident. He said:
As parents, we read through a lot of things, but we want to dispel some falsehoods. Ashley was not that irresponsible. It just so happened that there is no such person, whom he is said to have been racing with.
You know, when accidents happen, narratives are so different. He was a very responsible man whom, as parents, we felt we should give a car to drive to school.
There are also reports that the driver of the truck (he collided with) also died.
That was not true but people continue to say things that are so heart-breaking. Imagine, at this moment, when we are mourning, someone chooses to write such statements.
More: Pindula News