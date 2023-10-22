"St George’s College Vice Head Boy Foresaw His Death"

His mother, Tsitsi Sithole-Musendekwa, said that in October last year, her son had a premonition about his death. She said:

Now, there comes a day when I picked him up from school and we were going up the stairs.

He just said I am not feeling well and I told him, should we go to the hospital, but he said no I will have a nap and I will then wake up feeling well.

But he said I have a feeling that this is the time for me to die. He said I have to die, Mum.

I said but why? And he replied, saying I think I should get a reward from God.

He said I have done everything anyone would deserve for a reward.

I had to share his feelings with some other people and we prayed about it.

I even told Ashley to pray and fast about what he had just shared with me, but he said I was not going to pray about it. I am not going to pray for myself not to die.

I am not going to block God; it is my time to go.

He said if you knew where you are standing and where you are going, you will not be afraid of dying, so for me, I am not afraid of dying.