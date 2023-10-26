Trey Nyoni Trains With Liverpool Senior Squad
Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni trained with the Liverpool senior team on Wednesday ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with French side Toulouse on Thursday.
Nyoni was called out to train with the senior team by coach Jurgen Klopp but cannot play in tonight’s match due to UEFA rules.
The 16-year-old midfielder cannot make his European debut tonight because UEFA rules state that:
Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.
Nyoni joined Liverpool from Leicester City at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and as a result, he cannot be registered on the List B.
He joined the Reds’ Academy in September after leaving Leicester City Academy, where he spent ten years.
Nyoni has been in top form with the U18s, scoring four goals in as many games for the side.
The youngster was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and has represented England at junior level but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.
