Trey Nyoni Trains With Liverpool Senior Squad

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 13:59:59 GMT

Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni trained with the Liverpool senior team on Wednesday ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with French side Toulouse on Thursday.

Nyoni was called out to train with the senior team by coach Jurgen Klopp but cannot play in tonight’s match due to UEFA rules.

The 16-year-old midfielder cannot make his European debut tonight because UEFA rules state that:

