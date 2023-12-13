Former Mabvuku-Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi Released On Free Bail

Kufahakutizwi is also facing assault charges.

In the first count ( malicious damage to property), the complainant is Patrick Chiremba aged 45.

Prosecutors allege that on 21 November 2023, Chiremba authorised one Douglas Matadi the National Administration Officer for Pastors in Action 4ED to use his Toyota Hiace registration number ADC 9140 to campaign for the 9 December 2023 By-elections ZANU PF National Assembly candidate for Mabvuku Tafara Constituency, Pedzai Sakupwanya. Read the court papers:

On the same date at around 1300 hours, while the complainant and his colleagues were parked at Kamunhu Shopping Centre, Mabvuku, the accused and his accomplices who are still at large approached the complainant while aboard a yellow and black Toyota Baby Quantum and blocked the complainant’s vehicle. Unknown four male adults disembarked from the accused’s vehicle and forced open the complainant’s vehicle doors and demanded to see one Morgan Mupfurutsa. The accused who was seated at the back of the Toyota Hiace, instructed his accomplices to destroy the complainant’s vehicle uttering in vernacular language that “aya mapastors for ED ngavazive zvevhangeri chete, pwanyai mota iyoyo”, loosely translated to say “Pastors4ED should stick to preaching not politics, destroy their car.”

In the second count (assault), the complainant is Michael Nyasulu a male adult aged 35 years residing in New Mabvuku, Harare.

Prosecutors allege that on the 18th of November 2023 at around 1400 hours at number 59 Shashe Crescent New Mabvuku Harare, there was a funeral opposite where the complainant resides.

It is alleged that there was a huge crowd of mourners who had gathered to attend the funeral and some mourners seated in the garden destroyed it.

Nyasulu allegedly asked the mourners to move away from his garden and an altercation arose.

He went to a beer hall nearby and when he returned to his place of residence an unknown person who was part of the group of mourners allegedly noticed that Nyasulu was wearing a ZANU PF cap. Read the court papers:

The accused person (Kufahakutizwi) then approached the complainant and grabbed him by the collar and assaulted him with clenched fists alleging that he had thrown stones at the mourners. The complainant then ran away and was rescued by his brother William Nyasulu. The complainant then went to ZRP Mabvuku and made his report.

Kufahakutizwi was elected Mabvuku-Tafara MP in the August 2023 harmonised elections after beating Sakupwanya.

He, however, lost the seat less than two months later following his recall by CCC’s self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Kufahakutizwi successfully filed his nomination papers ahead of the 09 December 2023 by-elections but was disqualified by the High Court just a few hours before the polls.

More: Pindula News

