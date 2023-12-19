Mnangagwa Dismisses Top Soldiers | Report

5 minutes ago Tue, 19 Dec 2023 17:20:27 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired several high-ranking members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for allegedly failing to control their subordinates who walked out on him during the handover of military equipment by the Chinese government last week.

According to NewsDay, several low-ranking army officers who were seated in the open abandoned the event and sought shelter on buses following heavy rainfall while Mnangagwa was speaking.

The President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF, was speaking during the handover ceremony at Inkomo Mechanised Brigade, a few kilometres outside Harare.

