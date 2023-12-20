Six Filling Stations Fined For Selling Contaminated Fuel

Meizon Amakhosi, Bulawayo, was fined US$$300 for selling contaminated diesel and Petromoc Exor, which was charged for selling blended fuel as unblended and was fined US$300.

Clean Liquids has also been charged for selling contaminated diesel and fined US$300, the same as Clean Easy which was fined US$400.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Heaven S/St, Bulawayo was fined US$150 for selling contaminated diesel, while Oil Twenty 20 was fined US$400 for selling contaminated fuel. Said Mazambani:

The location and allocation of land for service stations are governed by the local authorities concerned. Service stations are required to meet EMA and Fire Departments’ safe storage of fuel requirements. Ultimately, service stations need a ZERA license to operate and before they are given the license, they must demonstrate compliance with the following key standards or codes for the petroleum industry.

He said ZERA does not only enforce standards but also conducts awareness training sessions with stakeholders on the standards and best practices to facilitate compliance.

In November 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Power Development adopted the revised ZWS753:2020 (Unleaded Petrol) standard, as the standard for unleaded petrol.

All fuel importers were advised that in five months they would be expected to import fuel that meets or exceeds specifications laid out in the revised standard.

In a general notice number 1884 0f 2023, ZERA stated that the revised standard ZWS 753:2020 allows for the importation of cleaner and superior unleaded petrol that is compatible with modern and improved vehicle technologies and eliminates vapour lock problems previously encountered at service stations.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment