"Tired Of Living In Darkness", Masvingo Residents March To ZESA Offices
Residents of Masvingo, under the Communities in Action Platform (CAP) on Monday staged a street protest over the worsening power cuts, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Most people in Zimbabwe are spending at least 12 hours a day without electricity as generation by the country’s power utility ZESA, continues to plummet.
The protestors, who were holding placards, headed to ZESA headquarters demanding that the power utility provide a clear plan on how it was working to address load shedding. Said CAP:
The people of Masvingo are tired of living in darkness. These power cuts are not just an inconvenience, they are a threat to our livelihoods and well-being.
CAP urges ZESA to implement effective measures to stabilise the power grid and ensure consistent electricity supply to Masvingo residents.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
We call on the government to prioritise renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power as a sustainable solution to Zimbabwe’s energy woes.
The World Bank recently said power cuts will cost Zimbabwe 6.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually.
In its report titled “Electrifying Growth through Reliable and Universal Energy Access, the World Bank said that the 6.1 per cent comprises 2.3 per cent of GDP in generation inefficiencies and excessive network losses and 3.8 per cent of GDP on the downstream costs of unreliable energy.
It said that if Zimbabwe hopes to achieve the high growth rates needed to move toward upper middle-income status by 2030, it will be critical to realise stable and reliable electricity access,
Zimbabwe’s peak electricity demand is projected to grow substantially, from 1 950 MW in 2022 to 5 177 MW by 2030.
More: Pindula News