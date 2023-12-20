"Tired Of Living In Darkness", Masvingo Residents March To ZESA Offices

7 minutes ago Wed, 20 Dec 2023 16:15:53 GMT

Residents of Masvingo, under the Communities in Action Platform (CAP) on Monday staged a street protest over the worsening power cuts, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Most people in Zimbabwe are spending at least 12 hours a day without electricity as generation by the country’s power utility ZESA, continues to plummet.

The protestors, who were holding placards, headed to ZESA headquarters demanding that the power utility provide a clear plan on how it was working to address load shedding. Said CAP:

Feedback