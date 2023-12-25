Bulawayo City Council Promises Residents Uninterrupted Water Supplies During Christmas

9 minutes ago Mon, 25 Dec 2023 11:16:07 GMT

The City of Bulawayo has assured residents of the availability of water during the Christmas holiday despite a 120-hour water-shedding regime that has been in place for some time.

The local authority is now relying on two of its supply dams, Insiza and Mtshabezi. The city’s supply dams are Mtshabezi, Upper Ncema, Lower Ncema, Insiza and Umzingwane.

In a recent interview with Sunday News, City of Bulawayo Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said:

