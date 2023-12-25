Bulawayo City Council Promises Residents Uninterrupted Water Supplies During Christmas
The City of Bulawayo has assured residents of the availability of water during the Christmas holiday despite a 120-hour water-shedding regime that has been in place for some time.
The local authority is now relying on two of its supply dams, Insiza and Mtshabezi. The city’s supply dams are Mtshabezi, Upper Ncema, Lower Ncema, Insiza and Umzingwane.
In a recent interview with Sunday News, City of Bulawayo Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said:
Our wish has always been to have residents get uninterrupted water supplies during the Christmas holidays, which is why we implemented the five-day water shedding schedule in the first place, to allow inflows into our reservoirs.
We are now monitoring our reservoirs and we can say for now that residents will get uninterrupted supplies during the Christmas holidays.
However, the residents should also work with us by conserving the water because if consumption is high, reservoir levels will drop and we will be forced to implement stringent shedding measures.
According to the latest dam levels, the city received slight inflows, standing at 44.47 per cent full, up from 43.59 per cent when the five-day shedding schedule was introduced.
Mtshabezi Dam is 72.95 percent full, Insiza Mayfair; 60.23 percent, Inyankuni; 31.42 percent, Upper Ncema; is 22.83 percent, Lower Ncema; is 22.83 percent and Umzingwane Dam is 5.71 percent full.
Bulawayo has perennial water challenges, and the Government is constructing a dam about six kilometres downstream of the confluence of the Gwayi and Shangani rivers under the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP) as a long-term measure to address the crisis.
More: Pindula News