Zimbabwe Has Six Licensed Football Agents

Five satisfied the legacy path because they previously practised as football agents, and one earned the licence through the exam path in September 2023.

The agents are Denford Mutashu, George Deda, Garikayi Gilbert Sengwe, Lindela Tshuma, Gibson Mahachi and Adonis Ndaimana Sithole.

ZIFA said applications are open for the May 22 football agent examination.

The roles of Football Agents include scouting talent, negotiating player contracts, and sorting sponsorship deals.

In December 2022, the FIFA Council approved new FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) that will have an impact on anyone looking to get into the agent profession.

Any prospective agent must pass an exam to be able to act within this profession.

