Zimbabwe Has Six Licensed Football Agents
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has said there are only six football agents in the country who are licensed to perform football agent services.
In a notice to clubs, players, and coaches on Monday, ZIFA stated that only a licenced Football Agent may perform football agent services. It said:
Six individuals are licensed by FIFA to conduct football agent services in Zimbabwe, governed by the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) that came into effect on 1 October 2023.Feedback
Five satisfied the legacy path because they previously practised as football agents, and one earned the licence through the exam path in September 2023.
The agents are Denford Mutashu, George Deda, Garikayi Gilbert Sengwe, Lindela Tshuma, Gibson Mahachi and Adonis Ndaimana Sithole.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
ZIFA said applications are open for the May 22 football agent examination. Apply here https://agents.fifa.com.
The roles of Football Agents include scouting talent, negotiating player contracts, and sorting sponsorship deals.
In December 2022, the FIFA Council approved new FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) that will have an impact on anyone looking to get into the agent profession.
Any prospective agent must pass an exam to be able to act within this profession.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals