Zambian Opposition Politician "Flees" To Zimbabwe
A member of Zambia’s former ruling party Patriotic Front (PF), Chishimba Kambwili, has reportedly left Zambia for Zimbabwe in defiance of immigration laws.
As reported by Lusaka Times, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told the media that preliminary investigations indicated that Kambwili, who was scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment on Thursday, opted to leave for Zimbabwe instead.
It is alleged that on 30 January 2024, an unidentified Zimbabwean man presented Kambwili’s passport to an immigration officer at the Chirundu border post.
When asked to have the passport holder present himself for clearance, the unknown individual fled, leaving the passport behind.
Speaking during yesterday’s press briefing, Mwiimbu said Kambwili contravened immigration laws by crossing into Zimbabwe without completing exit formalities, violating Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act Number 18 of 2010.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Act mandates any person exiting the country to appear before an immigration officer for exit clearance formalities.
It was further revealed that Kambwili’s passport was not confiscated by the state but left at the immigration office at the Chirundu border post.
The vehicle transporting Kambwili into Zimbabwe reportedly had a Zimbabwean number plate.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has initiated investigations into Kambwili’s departure.
More: Pindula News