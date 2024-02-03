Zambian Opposition Politician "Flees" To Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago Sat, 03 Feb 2024 06:14:19 GMT

A member of Zambia’s former ruling party Patriotic Front (PF), Chishimba Kambwili, has reportedly left Zambia for Zimbabwe in defiance of immigration laws.

As reported by Lusaka Times, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu told the media that preliminary investigations indicated that Kambwili, who was scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment on Thursday, opted to leave for Zimbabwe instead.

It is alleged that on 30 January 2024, an unidentified Zimbabwean man presented Kambwili’s passport to an immigration officer at the Chirundu border post.

