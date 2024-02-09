9-year-old Gokwe Schoolboy "Hangs Self" Over Missing Socks

The boy was found hanging from a dish drying rack by his grandmother. Said Insp Mahoko:

The now deceased Clive Mpala of Village Mahamba Chief Sai, Gokwe who was doing grade 4 at Zhamba Primary School, Gokwe South woke up to prepare for School. He did not locate his pair of socks and asked his grandmother Patricia Munkuli, a female aged 50 years who was staying with him.

Munkuli is said to have also searched for the pair of socks but failed to locate them.

She allegedly told Clive not to go to school if he was not comfortable before she left for Zhamba Business Centre to buy groceries leaving Mpala at home. Said Insp Mahoko:

On her return she found the body of Mpala hanging from a shed at the homestead. She reported the matter to the Police who attended the scene. The body was conveyed to Gokwe South District Hospital.

The ZRP is appealing for information about what may have led to the death of the juvenile.

