Bulawayo City Council Legalises Vending In CBD

The closure of a portion of 5th Avenue will comply with the Roads Act Chapter 13:13 Part VI Section 33 and rescind previous Council resolutions of 3rd June 2020 and 7 December 2022.

The portion of 5th Avenue will now have two riding lanes and vending bays for the 500 informal traders.

Council recognises the need to strike a balance amongst multiple functionalities such as parking, informal trading, vehicular traffic movement and access to property by property owners, hence the closure of a portion of 5th Avenue.

The temporary closure will ensure that all road users including property owners from the Southern side can park their vehicles close to their working spaces.

The decision to temporarily close 5th Avenue is a result of stakeholder engagement and further dovetails into the City of Bulawayo’s strategy to enhance local economic development through the provision of accessible and affordable working spaces.

The temporary closure of 5th Avenue will be complemented by the establishment of a new vending site for clothing and fruits along Lobengula Street between the 2nd Avenue terminus and the municipal Roads Yard.

We expect all traders on 5th Avenue to vacate the road to allow the implementation of the Council resolution.

The execution of the resolution will entail cleaning the area, demarcation of bays, construction of safe working spaces and allocation of vending bays in the usual manner.

Dube said to be registered, informal traders should produce a copy of their identity document (I.D), processed fingerprint forms, proof of residence for a property in Bulawayo, two passport-size photos and requisite fees for the licence.

He said for those trading in fruits and vegetables, pre-examination for contagious diseases and lessons on food handling with the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department (Khami Road Clinic) is required.

