Ministry Of Transport Speaks On Conversion Of Zimbabwe Driver's Licence In UK
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced its official position on the conversion of the Zimbabwe driver’s licence in the United Kingdom.
In a statement, the Ministry said drivers intending to downgrade from class 2 to class 4 should approach the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) offices for assistance before visiting VID. Reads the statement:
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development through the Central Vehicle Registry in conjunction with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) of the United Kingdom is advising the public of the new policy position about the exchange of the Zimbabwe driver’s licence in the United Kingdom whereby DVLA will only entertain the exchange of class 4 driver’s licence for those competently tested for driving the light motor vehicles and class 2 for those driving trucks.Feedback
Holders of class 2 drivers intending to drive light motor vehicles must either come back to Zimbabwe and downgrade or obtain their class 4 in the United Kingdom.
Those intending to downgrade from class 2 to class 4 are required to approach the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) offices for assistance before visiting the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).
Holders of both classes 2 and 4 obtained on different test dates will not be affected. The CVR is encouraging those affected to bring their driver’s licence and be guided accordingly.
