"Sir Wicknell" Castigates ZACC For Investigating His Source Of Wealth

This has sparked interest and Team Alpha has started carrying out investigations on the subject.

Chivayo has since given away 50 Toyota Aqua vehicles to Johanne Masowe apostolic sect congregants, a white garment religious church he attends.

He also donated top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz cars to music producer DJ Fantan, and musicians Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Seh Calaz.

The vehicles were acquired from a local dealership, Exquisite, which is also being investigated by ZACC.

However, Chivhayo took to his social media pages on Thursday to accuse ZACC officers of being overzealous. He wrote:

Some overzealous law enforcement officials are running back and forth wasting government resources hoping and dreaming a report will come soon. You will wait forever hakuna chiri kuuya (you will not find anything) said Chivhayo. Izvi ndezve denga, iyo mari yakawanda kudai ingabiwe pai chero ndimi? (This is a blessing from the heavens and even though, where would one steal so much money? Give respect where it’s due…This is God’s engineering. Chandi rwadza munoenda pa Car Sale kuno bvunza ma Aqua aka tengerwa vapostori, mukadzi ane 65 years asina kumboita mota all her life oita first car then iwe worwadziwa. Ko kungoti vaChivayo ku ZACC tokumbirawo chirongwa che ma Aqua chisvike nekuno.” (What hurts me the most is that you visit the Car Sale and start questioning my purchase of Aquas for members of our apostolic church including 65-year-olds who have never bought a car their entire lives. Why did you not just request that the Aquas programme be extended to you at ZACC?)

Over the years, Chivayo has donated large sums of cash to charities and individuals.

In 2012, Chivayo reportedly donated R2 million towards African Heritage Charity and also donated a VW Beetle and paid 3 years’ worth of tuition for Maneta Mazanhi after she competed in Big Brother Africa.

In December 2015 it was announced by then ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa that Chivayo had agreed to sponsor the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) US$1 million.

The funds were to be paid “progressively during the ZIFA president’s tenure” with some of the immediate payments going to cover the outstanding salary of former Warriors head coach Tom Saintfiet who was owed over $100 000.

Chivayo subsequently promised to secure the National Team coach, Callisto Pasuwa a vehicle, which he bought in January 2016.

He also promised to ensure that with the sponsorship money, Pasuwa’s salary would be covered adequately.

