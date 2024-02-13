GMB Owes Farmers US$39 Million

To date, payments amounting to ZWL157 billion and USD27.2 million have been made. This is for both summer crop intake and winter wheat deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is accelerating the mobilisation of financial resources to clear outstanding balances of ZWL12.3 billion and USD39 million.

The Grain Marketing Board sincerely apologises for delayed payments to our committed and resilient farmers who continue to immensely contribute to His Excellency, President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s vision on agriculture transformation, food self-sufficiency and food security; a vision ably steered by Honorable Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in the agriculture transformation agenda.

GMB is notorious for failing to pay farmers on time and this has negatively affected farming operations throughout the country.

A recent report indicated that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), have disconnected some farmers across the country for not paying for electricity and water consumed.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Shadreck Makombe blamed delayed payments to GMB for farmers’ failure to pay ZESA and ZINWA on time.

