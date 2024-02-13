ZEC Removes 4 562 Dead People From The Voters’ Roll

The names of those persons will be removed from the voters’ roll unless notice of appeal is given to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter on the First Schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum, 1, Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, and at the respective Commission Provincial Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed in the Second Schedule no later than seven (7) days from the date of publication of this notice.

Identity cards are supposed to be surrendered to the authorities when a death is reported and ZEC then removes dead voters from the roll as data from the Registrar-General is made available from the lists of people who have been certified as dead.

In the past, critics have accused ZEC of facilitating vote rigging whereby some people vote using identity particulars belonging to a dead person whom they might physically resemble.

