Billiat Trained Once With SuperSport United And Never Returned - Hunt
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said Khama Billiat only trained for one day with the club last month and never returned.
Billiat (33) trained with the Pretoria-based side amid reports that the former Warriors forward could finally find a team after spending the first half of the season club-hunting.
The club’s CEO, Stan Mathews, was later quoted confirming that they were not going to sign Billiat.
Speaking on Friday after SuperSport’s league game against Stellenbosch FC, Hunt said Billiat was at the club for just one training session and never returned. Said Hunt (via FarPost):
He trained here one morning, he was here just one morning, and he never came back, that’s all. He was here for one day, and he left, and he never came back.
I wasn’t there [when Khama Billiat went to training], though, so I have never seen him. I never spoke to Billiat since at Kaizer Chiefs, years ago.
Billiat won three Premiership titles, several local cup competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup as a Mamelodi Sundowns player between 2013 and 2018.
Recent reports suggest that several Zimbabwean teams, among them Dynamos, CAPS United and Manica Diamonds, are keen on signing Billiat.
