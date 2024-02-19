Billiat Trained Once With SuperSport United And Never Returned - Hunt

8 minutes ago Mon, 19 Feb 2024 05:07:41 GMT

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt said Khama Billiat only trained for one day with the club last month and never returned.

Billiat (33) trained with the Pretoria-based side amid reports that the former Warriors forward could finally find a team after spending the first half of the season club-hunting.

The club’s CEO, Stan Mathews, was later quoted confirming that they were not going to sign Billiat.

Feedback