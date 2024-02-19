DJ Fantan, Ex-wife In Court Over The Custody Of Their Children

Speaking to H-Metro, Gamu confirmed receiving the summons and claimed DJ Fantan is not yet ready to allow her to move on with her life. She said:

Yes, I received a summon to attend court.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash He is always here and on one of the days, he clashed with my lover. Anogara achiuya kwandiri achiti ndaunzira vana malollipop, adaro okumbira kuwana nguva neni. Kana achida zvebarika ngaabude pachena. He must give me space, and allow me to move on since he decided to divorce me for another woman. He is disturbing my love affair with my man and, as for the kids, check his social media pages and you will see his photographs with the kids. He has time to apply for the custody of children he does not want to acquire birth certificates for.

In 2022, Gamuchirai had DJ Fantan arrested after he allegedly broke her pots and pans and soaked their bedroom and children’s blankets in a bathtub.

The State later withdrew domestic violence charges against the music producer before a plea after Gamuchirayi deposed an affidavit stating that she was no longer pursuing the matter.

She had testified under oath that she understood her action and that she decided to withdraw the case.

In her initial complaint, Nemukuyu had accused DJ Fantan of breaking teapots, wine glasses, dishes and jugs that had a value of US$250.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday 2 May 20222 between 6.30 PM and 7.20 PM and was recorded at the police station the following day on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 at 9.02 AM.

