ZAPU President, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, Accuses ZANU PF Of Destroying CCC

7 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 06:49:11 GMT

ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo said that ZANU PF is behind the challenges currently bedevilling the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, which is being torn apart by factional fights.

Addressing the media recently, Nkomo claimed that since independence in 1980, ZANU PF has orchestrated the dismantling of opposition political parties including ZAPU which had emerged from the 1980 general elections as the strongest opposition party.

Nkomo said ZANU PF infiltrates opposition parties through questionable characters who then cause the parties to implode. He said:

