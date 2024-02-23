ZAPU President, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, Accuses ZANU PF Of Destroying CCC
ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo said that ZANU PF is behind the challenges currently bedevilling the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, which is being torn apart by factional fights.
Addressing the media recently, Nkomo claimed that since independence in 1980, ZANU PF has orchestrated the dismantling of opposition political parties including ZAPU which had emerged from the 1980 general elections as the strongest opposition party.
Nkomo said ZANU PF infiltrates opposition parties through questionable characters who then cause the parties to implode. He said:
ZANU [PF] has always been in the job of destroying other parties starting with ZAPU.
We know we have no reason not to believe ZANU [PF] is also involved in the destruction of CCC and other parties.
… I have no reason to doubt that ZANU has a hand in the destruction of political outfits.
CCC is probably at its weakest point since its formation in January 2022 after its founding leader, Nelson Chamisa, quit the party a month ago, accusing ZANU PF of infiltrating the opposition outfit.
Chamisa’s resignation came after little-known activist Sengezo Tshabangu recalled the party’s elected officials despite Chamisa’s protests.
ZANU PF is also accused of destroying the MDC, which won the majority of seats in Parliament in 2008.
